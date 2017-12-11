Dave Smith – December 11th, 2017

In This edition of What The Community Has To Say, EVSC Superintendent David Smith talks about how the EVSC will prepare students for a future of unlimited possibilities to fill current and future jobs. This segment aired on Monday, December 11th.

Did you realize that job forecasters predict that 65% of the jobs that our first graders will hold during their lifetime do not currently exist?

Did you know that in the last year 46% of employers in the United States reported a talent shortage when trying to fill job openings?

Have you heard that in the year 2024, the Department of Workforce Development predicts there will be over 78,000 available jobs to fill here in the Evansville region alone?

In the EVSC we are dedicated to preparing each and every one of our students to be successful after graduation. For many of our students, this means being accepted and attending a four year college or university to earn a degree. But we also know the definition of post-secondary success is changing.

We know that many of the current and future jobs require a slightly different path. You see, many companies, both large and small, are looking for employees that can be trained and certified for very good paying jobs…that are available right now. For today’s students, going to a traditional four year university is not the only option.

I believe that in order for our community to continue to grow and excel, we must ensure these high wage jobs are filled. The EVSC plays a large role in our community, and we are committed to helping local employers connect with a well prepared group of potential employees who are currently in our schools. This is beneficial not only to the local employer, but most certainly beneficial to the students. Remember, our goal is to ensure our students graduate well prepared and with a sense of purpose, while understanding all their future career options.

Stayed tuned for more information. Next week we will share our new plan for preparing students for a future with unlimited possibilities. Local business leaders will join me in an exciting announcement that will lead to continued growth and improvement in our great community.

I’m David Smith, proud to serve as the superintendent of the EVSC.

