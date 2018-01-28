Dave Jones: The Marathon Man

Living in an unassuming home in Hanson, Kentucky is a man who has seen a lifetime’s worth of experiences in one year.

Dave Jones completed seven public marathons on seven continents in 166 hours, 54 minutes, and 11 seconds.

In other words, seven consecutive days.

However, Jones was not done after a feat only three other people have ever accomplished.

The marathoner proceeded to run a race in all 50 states within a year’s time from when he started the continent quest.

Jones had a few days to spare so he ran a race in New Zealand as an “8th” continent after researchers discovered a lost “Zealandia.”

His feat of running 58 marathons on eight continents and in all 50 states is now known as the Eternal Endurance Challenge.

For more information visit the Eternal Endurance website, Facebook and Twitter

Comments

comments