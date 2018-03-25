Home Kentucky Daunhauer, Dawson Record First Career Home Runs in KWC Softball Split March 25th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo Kentucky, KWC, Owensboro, Sports

The Kentucky Wesleyan softball team surged to a 9-1 victory in five innings for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader after dropping game one.

The Panthers lost 3-2 to Great Midwest Athletic Conference foe Hillsdale in the first game, but responded with eight hits in the second and a solid performance in the circle from freshman Evyn Hendrickson.

Meredith Daunhauer and Maddie Dawson made history in the second game as each posted their first career home run.

Daunhauer hit a line drive to the left-field wall and circled the bases for an inside-the-park home run, while Dawson uncorked a two-run blast in the second.

Next up for the Panthers is a road doubleheader against Trevecca Nazarene Tuesday.

