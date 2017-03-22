Home Indiana Daughter of Slain St. Croix Man on Murderer: “He Doesn’t Have a Soul” March 22nd, 2017 Heather Good Indiana Pinterest

A Perry County family is still grieving the loss of a Saint Croix man gunned down in his own home.

62-year-old David Weedman was fatally shot in the head March 1st but now his accused murderer sits in jail. The news is opening fresh wounds for Weedman’s family.

Shannon Ambrose says, “I just feel like he doesn’t have a soul.”

The arrest comes three weeks after Weedman was found fatally shot in his home.

Indiana State Police have been working the case with other local authorities. They say Randal Coalter of Tell City murdered Weedman and tried to cover it up.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Philip Hensley says, “It was staged to look like a self-inflicted wound which is automatically and somewhat instinctively for family to see this, they would think that ‘oh my gosh our loved one had taken his own life.'”

Shannon Ambrose is the step-daughter of David Weedman and says her dad was battling cancer and would have never ended his own life.

“He lived life, he loved life, he sometimes lived life too much.”

Authorities have not released an official motive for the crime but according to a probable cause affidavit there are a few possibilities. Police say Weedman was murdered March 1st but family did not find his body until March 4th. A woman associated with Coalter claims she was with both men when a fight began. She says Coalter accused Weedman of having a relationship with her. She says Coalter beat her and she left the home.

Ambrose says, “One of my brothers actually spoke to this man and he had lied to us about being in contact with my dad, said he hadn’t seen him in over a week. We knew that wasn’t true.”

Shannon says her dad was a good man; forgiving and trusting. She thinks it was those good qualities that put him in the company of bad people.

“I still am looking for him. I still think that he’s going to come back, just pop up. This was all a big mistake.”

Randal Coalter is being held in the Perry County Jail. The woman is not currently facing any charges.

Here is text from the probable cause affidavit:

On 3/4/17 Perry County Sheriff’s Office requested ISP assist with a death investigation at David Weedman’s residence at 21755 Omar Rd in St. Croix. According to Tell City Dispatch 911 log, Shannon Ambrose called 911 to report that her step-father, David Weedman had been shot in the head and believed it to be self-inflicted.

When I arrived on scene Sheriff Alan Malone, Deputy Douglas, Deputy Marsh, Deputy Coroner, Troopers Coty Siefert and Charlie Johnson along with ISP Crime Scene Tech Sgt. Green were on scene. I spoke with Sheriff Malone and Deputy Douglas. Deputy Douglas advised that when he arrived he located David Weedman on the living room floor with what appeared to be a gunshot to the head. Deputy Douglas advised that when he arrived David Weedman’s son, William Weedman was on scene along with David Harding.

While talking with Deputy Douglas, I was informed that David Weedman’s step-daughter, Shannon Ambrose was getting sick and wanted to leave. Deputy Ambrose advised that Shannon was not on scene when he arrived and he had all her information. Shannon then left the scene with Kenny Ambrose. Other family members on scene were, David’s step-son Tommy James and David’s wife, Debbie Weedman.

I spoke with William (Billy) Weedman in my patrol car. William advised that no one had seen his father since Wednesday 3/1/17. His sister, Shannon and his mother, Debbie had been out looking for David. William stated they looked for David at the Alpine bar in Tell City which is a place David hung out frequently. They came out to the residence to locate David. When they could not get into the house, she called him. William said he was at his David Harding’s residence in Tell City for a cookout at the time. Shannon asked William when he last saw David. William said he had not seen David for about a week. Shannon told William that Randy Coalter and Michelle Dukes were at David’s house on Wednesday 3/1/17. William knew where Randy and Michelle were staying at. William went to the trailer where Randy was and asked him when he last saw David. According to William, Randy stated he has not seen David for more than a week.

On 3/5/17, I received information from the Jasper Post to call Donna Anderson who one of David’s sisters and she lives in Indianapolis. When I called Donna she stated she heard that Randy Coalter and Michelle Dukes (Montezuma) had planned to rob David. They thought he received his disability check on the first of the month. Donna stated that Wednesday 3/1/17, Kenny Ambrose picked up Michelle Dukes walking down the road near David’s house. She told Kenny, Randy Coalter beat her up and Randy Coalter was seen the same day at David’s house.

On 3/7/17 an autopsy was performed at Huber Funeral Home in Tell City. During the autopsy the pathologist found what he believed to be an entry wound behind David’s right ear and an exit wound to the top of David’s head. The pathologist stated the entry wound was not a contact wound.

On 3/8/17, I spoke with Kenny Ambrose. Kenny advised that on 3/1/17 at around 12:30 PM. He was driving down Apalona Rd. and picked up a woman walking. The woman had a busted lip and was bleeding. He stated the woman first lied about who she was and where she was coming from, but later identified herself to be Michelle Montezuma (Dukes). Michelle told Kenny that she had been out at Dave Weedman’s house with her boyfriend Randy Coalter, she and Randy got into an argument and Randy hit her in the mouth. Michelle told Kenny that someone needed to go check on Dave.

We learned that Perry County Sheriff’s Office received a call on 3/1/17 at around 5:30 PM about a guy knocking on doors along Apalona Rd. When deputies arrived they located Randy Coalter about a mile away from Dave Weedman’s residence. Randy lied to deputies about where he was going and where he was coming from.

FSgt. Gardner, Det. Fischer and I started looking for Randy Coalter and Michelle Dukes. After asking around town we heard they may be staying in Owensboro Kentucky with Randy’s brother “Bubba.” We met with Owensboro Police Department to see if they had any information on where Randy and Michelle may be. We located an address for Bubba. Daviess County Sheriff’s office escorted us to the apartment. We spoke with a female who worked for the apartments. She was familiar with Bubba and stated he had a brother and brother’s girlfriend staying with him.

A brief time later we located Randy and Michelle pulling into the apartments. We approached them as they were getting out of their vehicle, identified who we were and they agreed to go with us to OPD to be interviewed.

During an interview with Michelle she initially stated that she and Randy were outside Dave Weedman’s residence and had gotten into an argument and Randy had punched her in the face. After punching her she initially stated that she left the residence and Randy went the opposite way through the woods. When asked about Dave she stated that the last time she saw Dave he was standing on the front porch calling for his dog and was alive and well.

However in a second interview Michelle stated that on March 1, 2017 in the early morning hours a verbal altercation started between Dave, Randy and herself over Randy believing that she and Dave had a sexual relationship. According to Michelle, Randy was extremely agitated over the possibility of her and Dave having sex and he slapped her in the mouth and kicked her. After locking herself in a bedroom for several hours she exited and a short time later the argument over the sexual relationship started up again. This caused Randy to punch her in the face again causing her lip to get busted open and Michelle spitting blood onto the floor of the residence and walking out the front door. According to Michelle this incident caused Dave and Randy to get into a verbal altercation and as she walked away from the residence she visually observed Randy and Dave yelling at each other at Dave’s front door and Randy physically throwing his shoulder into Dave pushing Dave back into the residence. Michelle later got a ride by Kenny Ambrose back into Tell City and said that she was worried about Dave’s safety and told her friend Courtney Glenn that she was worried about Dave because the last time she saw him Randy and Dave were arguing and the fight was turning physical. Michelle stated that the next time she saw Randy which she believed to be March 3, 2017 Randy told her that the two of them needed to keep their story straight or they are going to get me for murder. Michelle stated she was unsure what the meant exactly but she felt Randy had done something to Dave. Randy advised her that she should tell law enforcement they were supposed say they were arguing out by the lake and she went one way and he went the other.

On 3/17/2017 Randy and Michelle reportedly stole a blue Dodge Dakota from Tell City and drove to Hawesville Ketucky. During the interview with Michelle, she stated that while they were in Hawesville on the 17th, Randy told her, ‘I shot Dave in the face and I’ll do the same to you if you don’t stick to your story.’

Heather Good Weekend Anchor and Reporter. Heather is a native of Indiana, graduating from the University of Indianapolis with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications with an emphasis in Electronic Media, and a Minor in Political Science. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments