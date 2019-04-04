Daughter of Slain Firefighter Head of Father’s Estate

The daughter of the Evansville firefighter tragically shot dead in February is now the executor of his estate. In a probate court hearing Wednesday morning, Robert Doerr’s daughter was appointed as the executor upon her request, according to authorities.

Doerr’s daughter is now in control of the fallen firefighter’s finances and assets including his house on Oakley Street. Doerr’s wife Elizabeth Fox-Doerr’s assets were frozen. Additionally, a judge ordered Fox-Doerr to move out of Doerr’s home by May 6th.

Fox-Doerr is accused of lying to police about deleting a phone record before calling 911 the night her husband was shot dead outside that home.

Authorities have yet to arrest the person responsible for Doerr’s death. Sgt. Jason Cullum with the Evansville Police Department says “We’re looking for those that believe that they have some type of first hand knowledge of that event. They saw someone leaving the area, a vehicle, a person or that they’ve heard a conversation that hasn’t been widely circulated through shares on Facebook post.”

Donations can still be made to the Robert Doerr Justice Fund at the Evansville Firefighter’s Credit Union to help find his killer. On March 22, the fund was up to $6,000.

