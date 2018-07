Home Indiana Evansville Daughter Reunites With Birth Father After 38 Years July 9th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Evansville, Indiana

A New Jersey woman made a journey to Evansville for a reunion decades in the making.

Brianna Wagner met her biological father for the first time after years of searching for him through multiple sites, doing DNA testing when she was eighteen, and applying to be on the TV show “Long Lost Family.”

It was a memorable moment that the two will remember forever.

