The Dating Game LIVE Tomorrow Night!

There’s a fun event coming up, and to get you in the spirit, we’re recreating the famous game.

Based on the hilarious Classic Game Show from the 1960’s, Evansville’s Bachelor and Bachelorettes are given a choice of three potential dates which they can talk with, but NOT see! After asking them a series of questions, they must decide which one to go on a date with! Join our Emcee, Channel 44 Entertainment Insider, Gretchin Irons for this evening of fun! A portion of the sales from the night will go directly to the local Non Profit, Young & Established. You don’t want to miss seeing this!!



We won’t be back in “2 and 2”, but we WILL be at Piston’s tomorrow at 7pm!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

