Dates Announced For ShrinersFest 2018

Hadi Shriners announced the dates for the 2018 ShrinersFest. The festival will take place on the Evansville Riverfront from June 28th through July 1st.

Shriners will feature some new additions to this year’s event, including a ShrinersFest 5K Run/Walk, an Evansville’s Got Talent contest, and a Miss ShrinersFest pageant.

There will also be air shows, carnival rides, food vendors, military reenactments, and beer gardens.

The 2018 ShrinersFest Air show will feature a blockbuster lineup of military and civilian performers on JUne 30th and July 1st. This year’s show will feature the famed U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the United States Air Force Heritage Flight.

Additional air show performances will include the Ace Maker T-33 Shooting Star, Twin Tigers Aerobatic Team, Shorts Tucano Demo, Billy Werth, and Nick Coleman.

There will be several veteran events this year, including daily Veteran Stories, Veteran of the Day, and exhibits by Rolling Thunder at the Pagoda, which will include a large-scale WWII Reenactment featuring the USS LST 325 and the Ultimate Air Dogs Tour.

Admission buttons will go on sale on Wednesday, May 16th. Children under 12 will get in for free.

To get information on events and showtimes, visit ShrinersFest 2018.

Comments

comments