Dates Announced for ROMP Fest 2018

The dates are announced for ROMP Fest 2018. The three-day festival will return to Yellow Creek Park from June 27th through June 30th next year. This festival combines Bluegrass and Americana music along with food and crafts.

Festival organizers expect to release the music lineup later this year or early next year.

This past year’s lineup included Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Punch Brothers, and Los Lobos.

The event is hosted by the International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro.

Comments

comments