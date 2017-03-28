Dates Announced for Evansville ShrinersFest

Tuesday, Hadi Shriners announced the dates for the 2017 ShrinersFest.

The festival will take place June 22nd through the 25th on Evansville’s riverfront.

Shriners plan to have airshows, carnival rides, food vendors, bierstubes, live entertainment, and inflatables for kids.

ShrinersFest is honoring veterans by working with “Rolling Thunder’s” Evansville Chapter #6.

The chapter brings awareness to POW-MIA issues.

Displays will be shown by Rolling Thunder at the Pagoda on Friday and Saturday, and information sessions will be held Saturday and Sunday.

Buttons will be required for entry into the festival. They go on sale online at ShrinersFest and at Hadi Temple’s office on April 15th.

Button prices are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Those 12 years of age and under have free admission.

Comments

comments