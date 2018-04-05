Home Indiana Evansville Date Set for Kids Kingdom 2 Groundbreaking April 5th, 2018 Blaine Fentress Evansville

The City of Evansville announces the date for the groundbreaking for the Kids Kingdom 2 playground.

City officials will break ground April 10th at 9:30 a.m. on the site of the new playground, next to the parking lot for the Evansville Museum.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, members of the Evansville Parks Department and the Evansville Police Department will be on hand to turn dirt with shovels. They will also talk about the 10 day community building blitz for the playground in September. They’re looking for 3,500 people to help out with the project.

Kids Kingdom 2 replaces the original Kids Kingdom at Sunrise Park, which will be torn down in January of 2019 for the Effluent Pump Station project.

Sunset Park will be eliminated as part of the project and the intersection of Waterworks Road will be relocated.

