Date Announced for Alice P. Taylor Candlelight Service

One of Henderson’s oldest-running events will kick off the Christmas season in the city.

The Alice P. Taylor Candlelight Service is set for December 2nd at the Presbyterian Church of Henderson located in downtown Henderson at 100 S. Main St.

The service celebrates the life of Taylor, who assisted with local organ recitals as early as 1903 in the city of Henderson. She was the first elected president of the Henderson Music Club that would eventually create an annual Christmas Candlelight Service.

As usual, this year’s service will feature music by the Henderson County High School Brass Quintet, North Middle School Eighth-Grade Chamber Choir, Tapestry Christmas Chorale, Henderson County High School Chamber Choir, soloists, readings and congregational carol singing.

The service, traditionally held on the first Sunday of December, will start at 4:00PM.

