Data Breach Compromises Medicaid Information in Indiana

A data breach may have compromised personal information for anyone in Indiana who gets healthcare through Medicaid. The agent for the Indiana Health Coverage Programs says a link that went out earlier this year may have caused some patient information to get out.

Officials say Medicaid ID numbers, names and addresses may have been leaked along with procedures and the dates they were performed. They also say no financial information or social security numbers were compromised.

If you were affected, you will be getting a letter from the company responsible for maintaining the state’s Medicaid software, along with a year of free credit monitoring.

