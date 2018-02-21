Home Indiana Evansville Dasean Summers Pleads Not Guilty in Deadly Shooting February 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

More information about a murder on Evansville’s east side last December is being learned. Evansville Police confirm that Levi Lewis was in the car with the victim, Michael Pardee when he was shot to death in the parking lot at Burlington during a suspected drug deal.

Evansville Police say Lewis was the one who set up the drug deal. We’ve also learned that Indiana University Police was looking into Lewis after EPD told them he was involved in Pardee’s murder.

He faces several drug charges in Monroe County. Three other suspects, Donovan Thomas, Romanno Wright, and Dasean Summers were also allegedly in the car during that drug deal.

Summers appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. He’s charged with murder and robbery in connection with Pardee’s murder.

Thomas and Wright are also charged in connection with that shooting.

Comments

comments