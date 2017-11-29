Home Illinois Darren Bailey Will Run For Illinois State Representative November 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

An Illinois farmer and small business owner will run for state representative in Illinois. Darren Bailey formally filed the papers to run as a state representative for the 109th District.

The 109th District covers Jasper, Effingham, Clay, Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, Wayne, Edwards, and White Counties.

Bailey is opposed to tax increases and supports business reforms, including lawsuit reform and workers’ compensation reform. He will be running against incumbent, Rep. David Reis (R-Olney).

Bailey owns the Bailey Family Farms and is a graduate of North Clay High School in Louisville, Illinois. He received a degree in Agricultural Production from Lake Land College.

Bailey has served for nearly two decades on the North Clay Unit 25 Board of Education in Louisville and has served as the President of the Board of International, Fellowship of Christian Farmers, National and State Corn Growers Association, National and State Soybean Association, Illinois Wheat association, and the Illinois Independent Business Federation.

