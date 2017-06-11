Home Indiana Darmstadt Town Council Against Proposed Apartment Complex June 11th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

Community members have been putting notes in people’s mailboxes to come out to a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Thursday. They want to show the appeal board members that the Town of Darmstadt stands behind them.

This is a long standing conflict between a development group and the people of Darmstadt. A year and a half ago the development group attempted to rezone the land, but town council members say that a group of 150 people remonstrated that decision and it wasn’t approved.

It’s a two-fold reason why these folks don’t want a 300 person apartment complex that would sit at the corner of 41 and East Hillside Road. The first is a feeling that was created when Darmstadt was incorporated. They want to have a small town feel so they put in a couple of ordinances that would keep out multifamily homes. As well, town council members say folks don’t want the increased traffic and increased safety concerns.

