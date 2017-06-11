44News | Evansville, IN

Darmstadt Town Council Against Proposed Apartment Complex

Darmstadt Town Council Against Proposed Apartment Complex

June 11th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Community members have been putting notes in people’s mailboxes to come out to a Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Thursday. They want to show the appeal board members that the Town of Darmstadt stands behind them.

This is a long standing conflict between a development group and the people of Darmstadt. A year and a half ago the development group attempted to rezone the land, but town council members say that a group of 150 people remonstrated that decision and it wasn’t approved.

It’s a two-fold reason why these folks don’t want a 300 person apartment complex that would sit at the corner of 41 and East Hillside Road. The first is a feeling that was created when Darmstadt was incorporated. They want to have a small town feel so they put in a couple of ordinances that would keep out multifamily homes. As well, town council members say folks don’t want the increased traffic and increased safety concerns.

Jeff Goldberg

Jeff Goldberg

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.