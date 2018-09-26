Darius Bushrod Found Guilty on Murder Charge

After several hours of deliberating a jury in a Vanderburgh County murder trial reaches a verdict. Darius Bushrod has been found guilty of shooting and killing Anthony Blaylock outside the American Legion Post last year.

Evansville police arrested Bushrod nearly six months later.

During closing arguments Thursday morning the defense told the jury the shooter acted in self-defense and the state couldn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Bushrod was the one in the surveillance video.

Deliberations began earlier Wednesday, and the jury reached a verdict shortly after 8 p.m. It took a little over nine hours of deliberation to find Bushrod guilty on all charges. No word on when he could be sentenced.

