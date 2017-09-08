Danks Will Remain Democrat Party Chair

After saying last month he would step down, Vanderburgh County Democratic Party Chairman Scott Danks has changed his mind.

Danks was elected party chair earlier this year, but he said he was going to step down because the job was taking away too much time from his family and from his law practice. However, he says since he made that announcement other party members and office holders asked him to reconsider. Many of those party members have agreed to pick up some of the workload Danks is performing as party chair.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

