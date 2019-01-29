Dangerous Wind Chills Lurk for the Tri-State

This morning was an appetizer for the dangerously cold wind chills will see over he next 24 hours. We saw temperatures in the TEENS this morning and subzero wind chills across parts of the Tri-State. By Wednesday morning the entire area will have subzero wind chills.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, blustery conditions highs only reaching the mid 20s. Now another cold front will pass through tonight and will usher in that well advertised polar airmass. We could see some light snow early this evening, won’t amount too much. However overnight lows will be in the single digits. Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect from Wednesday 12 a.m – 12 p.m. wind chill values will fall as low as -25.

The core of the polar air arrives tomorrow morning and will be with us throughout the day Wednesday, despite mostly sunny skies. Won’t surprise me if there are school closing and delays tomorrow due to the brutal wind chills during the morning hours.

Highs will remain in the single digits and we are looking at temperatures being anywhere from 30 to nearly 50 degrees colder from the average highs. The record cold high temperatures for Evansville Wednesday is *9 degrees set by in 1965*, I think we will challenge that.

When dealing with extreme cold and wind chills, frostbite can occur within less than 20 minutes. So it’s important to protect yourself and limit times outdoors.

One more cold day expected Thursday before temperatures gradually rise into the weekend. We could see some snow/mix late Thursday into Friday. Believe it or not temperatures are expected to rise to the low 60s by the start of next week. Winter Thaw…

