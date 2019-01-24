Dangerous Wind Chills Knocking on Our Doorstep

Good Thursday morning Tri-State. We are almost to that weekend and it’s been quite a week of weather, from snow and ice to bitter cold and 50s! Now we await more bitter cold and this may be the first of two brutally cold shots of arctic air. The airmass next week may be the coldest yet!

So there is still plenty of winter yet to come even though we haven’t seen that much in the way of snowfall or at least it doesn’t seem that way. We’ve seen about 5.5″ of snow in Evansville this month. We have a few chances of snow over the next 7 days, although they look light at this point.

As for the next 24-36 hours, frigid will be the best way to describe it. Will top out in the low to mid 30s across the area today, arctic boundary passes through tonight, could spark a flurry or two but the big story will be the bitter wind chills arriving. Latest forecast is to see subzero wind chills across a good bit of the Tri-State come Friday morning with winds out of the WNW at about 5-10MPH.

Here are our forecasted lows for Friday morning:

Wind Chills:

Although we won’t see prolonged subzero wind chills, only a few hours is enough to be dangerous. With that said, if you’re headed out overnight for work or early tomorrow morning to wait at the bus stop, dress accordingly and cover up any exposed skin. I BETTER NOT SEE ANYONE IN SHORTS OR SLIDES FRIDAY!!!

Despite sunshine, Friday will be very cold with highs only reaching the low to mid 20s! Southwest winds will return over the weekend, most of Saturday will be dry with more clouds than sun, temperatures in the mid 30s, could see some light snow late Saturday-Sunday. Light wintry mix possible as temperatures rise to the upper 30s to near 40. Even milder Monday temperatures may rise to near 50, as rain works into the area, ahead of a wicked arctic front that may bring polar-like air into the region Tuesday-Thursday of next week. That airmass may be the strongest we’ve seen yet this year, we could see subzero overnight lows, the major models EURO and GFS all showing brutal cold mid to late week.

