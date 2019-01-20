Home Kentucky Dangerous Road Conditions in Kentucky Drivers Warned to Use Precaution While Driving January 20th, 2019 Lindsay Neal Kentucky

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Crews are working to keep the roads in good shape for drivers. Crews finished up their rounds earlier tonight. They have a clipper system moving out of Illinois into our Western Kentucky counties. Drivers are reminded that with a low of around 17 degrees overnight, tonight.

There is an opportunity for re-freezing, especially in areas where moisture from melting snow has run onto driving surfaces.

Extra caution is required during the overnight hours. ” So there is going to be some dicey driving during the over night hours and then again people need to be careful during the early morning hours because it can be some freezing out there,” said Public Information Officer for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Keith Todd.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 10, KY 615 in Powell County is closed at mile marker 8.8 due to a mudslide.

This is between KY 599 near Bowen and KY 1184 near Rosslyn, in that short section that runs adjacent and parallel to the mountain parkway.

Drivers should use KY 599 and KY 613 to connect to KY 11/15 at Bowen or KY 1184 to connect to KY 11/15 at Rosslyn as a detour route.

Comments

comments