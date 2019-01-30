From Dangerous Cold to Winter Thaw

Everyone was surprised by the snow yesterday, I mention the treat of a coating on the morning newscast and Cam talked about the snow in the evening. In the morning timeframe based on the data, I did not see anything that warranted a snowfall map. We saw a brief period of light snow last night apart of the leading edge of the arctic front, there was some forcing and we saw some locally higher amounts. Most areas saw a coating, some areas over-performed and saw 1″to 2″. Problem was temperatures were crashing so every bit of what fell stuck to roadways and streets. However the bigger story was and still continues to be the bitter wind chills. The well advertised dangerous wind chills have graced us this Wednesday morning. Wind chill values fell as low as -30F across northern parts of the Tri-State.

Some of the lowest wind chill values this morning throughout the Tri-State:

Vincennes: -28F

Evansville: -19F

Owensboro: -15F

Fairfield: -15F

Madisonville: -15F

Here were low temperatures this morning…Coldest morning in Evansville since January 6th of last year.

Even though will see sunshine this afternoon, temperatures will stay in the single digits. Wind chills will remain below zero throughout the day, we just won’t be no longer at the “wind chill advisory” threshold.

As we move through the evening, a weak disturbance will slide past the area and we could see a some light snow, doesn’t look like it will amount to much at this time. Could see a dusting in SE Illinois and Kentucky. Temperatures will steady steady in the single digits with wind chills still below zero.

Gradual warm up takes place, as a pattern change sets in across the eastern half of the country.

Southeasterly winds will arrive Thursday temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Watching a system late Thursday night into Friday, we could start as a brief period of freezing rain across parts of the area. Not expecting any significant impacts because it appears surface temperatures will rise and I’m expecting there to be a quick changeover to all rain as warmer air filters into the area. Friday will be the first day we get above freezing since Monday. Stay with 44Weather for the latest.

The weekend right now shaping up to be nice, temperatures rising into the mid to upper 50s Saturday and will be near 60 degrees by Sunday and the start of the next week. The winter thaw will be in full force. But don’t be fooled, Mother Nature is just toying with you, winter will make a return to the Tri-State.

Comments

comments