D’Angelo White Murder Suspects Appear in Court

February 28th, 2018 Indiana

Two people in custody for New Year’s Day murder were in court Wednesday. Charissa Robinson and Derrick Butts are accused of being involved with D’Angelo White’s death.

White was found shot in his vehicle after he crashed into a home on Washington Avenue. Investigators believe Robinson asked White to meet on South Bedford Avenue to buy marijuana from him.

Police believe the drug deal was arranged to rob White. Robinson and Butts will be back in court April 11th.

Another man, Mykel Blair, is also in custody for the murder.

A fourth suspect, Noah Coleman, is still at large.

