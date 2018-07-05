Cars, bikes, trucks, and dancing feet…there’s a great event coming up, it’s Dancing With the Cars!

Tomorrow night at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, enjoy looking at the classic cars, trucks, and bikes, or enter your own for just ten bucks, and stay to dance the night away!

They’ll have DJs inside and outside.

And, good news, they will be grilling too!

Door prizes!

Free dance lessons!!

Adult tricycle drag racing!!!

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Tri-State Food Bank backpack program.

Don’t miss this chance to show off your fancy-mobile, and your fancy feet!





Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments