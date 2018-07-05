Are Your Dancing Feet Ready for Volksfest?

It’s almost time for Volksfest, and your stomach is always ready for kraut balls and brats, but what about your feet?

Every year the Evansville International Folk Dance crew teaches you how to waltz, polka and schottishe at their Beerstube Boot Camp, and they’re here today to show you how easy it is to learn, and join the fun at Volksfest.

Join the fun at Germania with the Evansville International Folk Dance’s Beerstube Boot Camp.

Learn to waltz, polka and schottishe, just in time for the big Volksfest party.

It’s July 13th, starting at 7pm.

You can, of course, drink and dance, there will be a cash bar.

We’ll see you on the dance floor.





