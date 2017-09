An Evansville dance studio is offering a new class on how to hula hoop. Evansville Belly Dance Collective and Hoops of a Feather are teaming up to offer the six week class, which begins Wednesday. Organizers say the believe some people will take the class for fun, others for weight loss, and others to learn a new style of dance.

