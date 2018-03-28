Dance the Night(s) Away at Swing Fling!

There’s a three day long party coming up, and if you like to dance?

This one’s for you.

It’s the 2018 Swing Fling, “Denim and Diamonds”!

The fun starts Thursday April 5th at 6pm, with a quick dance lesson at seven (they’re instructors are fabulous, and can teach you in minutes), followed by a dance until 1am.

It kicks into high gear on Friday with two dance lessons and a dance.

Then Saturday, you have more opportunities to learn those sweet swing moves, then a final blow-out dance until 1am.

The theme is “Denim and Diamonds”, so you can be nice and comfy while you rock the dance floor.

It’s all happening at the Holiday Inn Airport.

I’ll see you on the dance floor!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments