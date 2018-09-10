Dance the Night Away at the Bluegrass Ball!

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 84th season on Saturday, September 22nd, and they’re doing it in a big way!

Here are the beautiful sounding details:

The Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 84th Season on Saturday, September22nd with the “Bluegrass Ball” at Riverfront Pavilion at Tropicana. The EPO is honoring Robert and Marianna Wright who will be recognized for their enduring and loyal support of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra. The event begins at 6:00 PM with a champagne reception followed by a dinner catered by Acropolis and dancing to Nashville-based Barefoot Movement. In addition to enjoying the culinary and musical delights of the evening, guests have the opportunity to bid on several live auction items, including a Haynie Travel tour package, cocktail party for 30 guests, Bonefish Grill Excursion for 8 guests, an Eykamp String Quartet performance and a painting by Cedric Hustace, Silent auction items include Ellis Park private box, Fendi Watch by Brinker’s Jewelers, Rolling Hills Country Club Golf Package, a vintage chest filled with a variety of Wine, Lunch with the Mayor and a Dapper Pig Dinner Party for 4. A Fund-A-Need auction will also take place to help raise funds for Evansville Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Scholarships. Black Tie is optional. To register, call 812.425.5050, Ext 311 or purchase tickets at evansvillephilharmonic.org. Cost for individual is $125 or $250 per couple. For preferred seating, the cost is $150 for an individual or $300 per couple. Ball attendees must be 21 years or older. Reservations are required and must be received by 5:00 PM, Friday, September 15. For more information contact Chris Harp 812.425-5050, Ext 311. The Bluegrass Sponsors are Cynthia Wolfe, Richard Curby and Collynn Pearl and American Senior Communities. .



Press play on the video for more information, and a look at some of the silent auction items.

