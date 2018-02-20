Dana Incorporated Celebrates Big Safety Milestone

Employees at the Dana Incorporated Henderson plant are celebrating a big safety milestone. The facility, which provides axles for the commercial truck industry, has completed two million work hours without any lost-time incidents.

Representatives say Dana emphasizes safety with every shift and takes pride in a company-wide safety culture.

First shift employees celebrated the safety accomplishment with a steak lunch earlier today.

Henderson Mayor Steve Austin also joined the festivities to congratulate the team on their hard work.

Austin said, “There’s heavy equipment. There’s grinders, there’s cutters, and all of those types of things. People just have to be very careful, and very well-trained, and then they have to have a tremendous focus for the entire shift. For all of that to come together for 2 million hours, that is just a tremendous accomplishment.”

The second shift employees will enjoy a steak dinner tonight.

