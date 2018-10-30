Dan The Balloon Guy Performs Candy Magic

Dan the “Balloon Guy” performed some candy magic on 44News This Morning at 7.

Dan does many community events across the area and has performed on 44News This Morning in the past. Dan will appear every third week of the month at 7:40AM showcasing his variety of magic and balloon making skills.

Dan recently performed magic shows at this past weekends “Boo At The Zoo” at Mesker Park Zoo.

If you would like to know more or see more you can go to www.danieltheballoonguy.com

