A Damp End To The Week…A Not So White Christmas

Gloomy, damp and eventually blustery will be the themes over the next 24 to 36 hours.

We had a few showers and areas of drizzle move through this morning and that will be the case over the course of the day and early evening, spotty showers with light to moderate rainfall. Not expecting heavy rain out of this system, at least not for our area. Temperatures will rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

I think will see more steadier rainfall develop this evening through the overnight especially across the eastern half of the Tri-State. Winds will turn out of the northwest so expect breezy conditions to develop, could see gusts to 25mph. Lows will fall to around 40

Friday will feature some morning showers, exiting from west to east through the early afternoon hours. It will be a blustery day with winds out of the northwest at about 30mph. Clouds will remain after the rain ends, clouds will slowly erode during the evening hours.

Rain fall totals will range from 0.10″-0.20″ N&W of Evansville, around 0.20″-0.40″ across the heart of the Tri-State and up to around 0.50″ in our eastern counties.

The weekend is shaping up to be not so bad, sunny conditions will return Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 40s, most of Sunday will be dry, can’t rule out a late shower as a week front works through the area.

I was dreaming of White Christmas…But it doesn’t appear I’ll get my wish…

Christmas Eve: Partly Sunny skies, highs in mid 40s.

Christmas Day: Mix of Sun and Clouds, isolated shower possible, highs in the upper 40s to around 50 in some locations.

Temperatures my reach near 60 degrees by next Thursday ahead of another system that will spread rain into the region

