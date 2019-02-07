Damaging Weather Impacts Oakland City

As the storm moved through, Wirth Park and Oakland City Golf Club took a big hit. People inside the club say storm came out of nowhere.

Oakland City Fire Chief James Beffendall says, “About 12:15 we had some strong winds come through and a lot of heavy rain and it wasn’t a few minutes after that the weather service put out a tornado warning for Oakland City and Windsor Indiana. About that time our tones went off about a tree down.”

The tree that Chief Beffendall was referring to fell right in front of Kennedy Harvey’s cousin’s home.

“You know I hope they are all right and no damage nothing like that but they ended up being all right,” says Harvey.

Harvey lives down the street and told me he had to walk around the block to check on his family, but he says it was like walking through a war zone.

“What I seen, there’s trees down everywhere and debris everywhere,” says Harvey.

There were so many power lines down, officials asked neighbors not to venture out to avoid getting hurt.

“Stay away from areas where the trees are down and just be cautious where you’re at with all the rain. Just be safe,” says Chief Beffendall.

The experts recommend making sure you keep boot with rubber soles near your tornado safe spot. Also, after a big storm like this, avoid stepping on telephone wires at all costs.

