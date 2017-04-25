Dale Earnhardt Jr Announces Plans to Retire

One of NASCAR’s biggest names is saying goodbye to racing. Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces his plans to retire after the 2017 NASCAR season.

Earnhardt was voted NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver 14 times in his career that began in 1999 at 24 years old.

The 42-year-old has two Daytona 500 crowns (2004, 2014) and two championships (1998, 1999) in what is now called the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

Earnhardt returned to competition in the No. 88 Chevrolet this year after a concussion kept him from NASCAR’s top series for half of the 2016 season.

He is currently ranked 24th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Earnhardt plans to talk more about his decision Tuesday afternoon.

