44News This Morning anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Mathew Canty from Dairy Queen and the Reyher family. Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day benefits Riley Children’s Hospital. The proceeds will support research and training, equipment and pay for uncompensated car.

Annually, one out of every 10 children, across North America, is treated at a children’s miracle network hospital like Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

This benefit is as easy as buying a blizzard from Dairy Queen, and a portion of that money will go toward Riley’s in Indy.

