Dairy Queen Offers Free Cone to Customers Nationwide

In honor of the first day of spring, Dairy Queen is offering a free cone nationwide. You can get a small vanilla soft-served cone at no cost. DQ is hoping to get donations for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which raises money to help save and improve the lives of kids treated at hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

Over the last 30 years, Dairy Queen has raised more than $100 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in local communities.

