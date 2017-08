In Evansville, D-Patrick Honda is helping kids as part of its new “Honda Helping Kids” Campaign.

Tuesday, the dealership presented a check for $1,500 to Vanderburgh County CASA. CASA helps to support and promote volunteers who serve as a child’s voice in court.

Vanderburgh County CASA works to establish a safe living environment for abused and neglected children in the community by providing them with the needed tools and opportunities.

