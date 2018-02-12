Home Indiana Evansville D-Patrick Offers Helping Hand To United Methodist Group Home February 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

D-Patrick Honda offers a helping hand to the United Methodist Group Home. The dealership presented a $1,500 check to the organization. This is part of D-Patrick’s “Honda Helping Kids” campaign.

The goal is to support those who help others in the Tri-State area. The Youth Home has provided a residential treatment program for ages 10 to 21 for more than 35 years.

Travis Johnson said, “…not just to hear about the needs of our kids, but to actually take action and make a decision to do something about it. So we’re thankful for D-Patrick, hearing about our needs, hearing about what we do and taking action to make a decision to do something to help our kids.”

The United Methodist Youth Home operates two licensed group homes with a total of 15 beds – six for males and nine for females.

