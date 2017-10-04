Home Indiana Evansville D-Patrick Honda Celebrates 40th Anniversary as a Honda Dealership October 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s a challenge to stay on the competitive edge of business, but D-Patrick Honda is proving it can be done. The Evansville car dealership is marking 40 years a Honda dealer.

Regional managers for Honda were in town Wednesday to present an award to the O’Daniels, who run the Honda operation at D-Patrick. “It’s satisfying because now I’m able to have my children own the dealership. And it’s really satisfying for me to see the volume that they’re doing,” D-Patrick founder D Patrick O’Daniel.

D-Patrick carries more than just Honda, they sell nine car brands, including Ford, BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagon.



