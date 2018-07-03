44News | Evansville, IN

D-Patrick Donates Money to Special Cause

July 3rd, 2018 Indiana

An Evansville car dealership is doing their part to give back with a donation to Colon Screening For Life, Incorporated. D-Patrick Lincoln owners penned a check for $2,500 to the cause.

The company has done similar donations like this in the past as part of their test-drive giveaway. Through the giveaway, they donate money every time someone test drives a new vehicle. Organizers say they are forever grateful.

Stephanie Selby, Colon Screening For Life spokesperson, says, “A big thank you to D-Patrick for the donation and for selecting us for the non-profit organization for the month of June.”

According to the group’s website, Colon Screening For Life, colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the United States.

