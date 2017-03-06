D-Patrick Donates $2,500 to the Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association

The Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Association gets a boost thanks to D-Patrick Ford. The dealership presented a $2,500 check to the organization. All February, D-Patrick donated $10 to the MS Association for every new car test drive.

Tri-State Multiple Sclerosis Executive Director Debbie Hebbeler said, “We depend on the community to support and keep our doors open. If it wasn’t for the generosity of businesses like D-Patrick, we wouldn’t be able to continue to do the many services that we offer. And most of them are all free.”

The donation was part of D-Patrick’s Donate and Drive campaign.

