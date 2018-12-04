D-Patrick Donates $1,500 in Support of Local Children

D-Patrick Honda has a launched a new campaign to support people who help others in the Tri-State.

Employees of D-Patrick Honda were on hand Monday to present a check for $1,500 to The Isaiah 1:17 Project to show their appreciation for their support of local children.

Aside from the donation, this project also provides bags of hope to be given directly to children as they enter foster care.

The donated bags help caseworkers during the transition by providing items that help them connect with each child and giving the children ownership of a bag of hope.

The bags contain items such as pajamas, socks, underwear/diapers, toiletries, and other necessities to aid both the foster parent and child during the initial transition.

Aside from the necessities, bags also contain snacks, water, or formula for babies and also contains a stuffed animal, an age-appropriate activity book, and other items to provide comfort in a time that is often frightening and traumatizing to a child.

