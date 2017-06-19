D Day at Dress Plaza!

ShrinersFest returns to the Evansville riverfront June 22-25, 2017!

I got permission to board the LST to shoot the WWII reenactment in a way you’ve never seen before!



The 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show will feature a two-hour air display including the DeHavilland Vampire Jet, the world-renowned Lima Lima Flight Team, wing walking performance, vintage military aircraft, formation teams, high-octane aerobatic performers, and much more!

NEW for 2017 includes the inaugural ShrinersFest Night Extravaganza! As darkness falls on Saturday, June 24, aircraft will take to the skies in an explosive display of LED lights, smoke, and fireworks! This is one spectacle you do not want to miss!

ALSO NEW for 2017 includes the debut of the Paradigm Aerobatic Team, a team of skilled aviators flying six motor paragliders in tight formation while performing high-energy maneuvers. The team will fly throughout the ShrinersFest weekend.

The USS LST 325 will once again highlight Saturday’s reenactment. Dozens of reenactors, higgins boats, vintage military aircraft, and much more will demonstrating 25 minutes of military firepower during one of the largest and most dynamic reenactments anyplace in the country.

The ShrinersFest Air Show, Night Extravaganza, LST Reenactment, and Paraglider Show are just some of the great events lined up for #ShrinersFest 2017!

2017 EVANSVILLE SHRINERSFEST FEATURING…

– 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show saluting the U.S. Armed Forces

– ShrinersFest Night Extravaganza featuring airborne fireworks

– Military Invasion Reenactment feat. USS LST 325

– Coors/Miller Lite Bierstubes presented by Monarch Beverages

– Ultimate Air Dogs presented by Pet Food Center

– Nighty Live Music & Entertainment

– Carnival Rides & Games

– Military Encampment

– Military Vehicle Displays

– Food Vendors

– Kids Zone & Activities

…and much more!

Mark your calendars June 22-25, 2017 for the best show on and above earth! Get your buttons now! Admission buttons are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Thanks to sponsors, kids 12 & under FREE!

For more information, visit www.ShrinersFest.com

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premiere Designs: Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments