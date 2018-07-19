Cynthiana small business owner disputes Indiana Statute enforcement

Keeping law and order is a crucial part of society, but sometimes the question of how hard you enforce the law is brought to question. That’s what Rex Yarbor is questioning in Cynthiana.

Yarbor has owned and operated an auto and lawn equipment repair garage in the heart of Cynthiana for more than 3 decades. But recently, he’s found problems with the Cynthiana Town Board.

That board decided to adopt and ordinance that binds the town to an already on the books Indiana State Statute that deals with vehicles. In section 9 of Indiana Title Code 9 there’s a section on what defines an abandon vehicle. As it pertains to Yarbor and the town of Cynthiana, the Town Marshall looks toward subsection 7 which reads, “A vehicle that is at least three (3) model years old, is mechanically inoperable, and is left on private property continuously in a location visible from public property for more than twenty (20) days. For purposes of this subdivision, a vehicle covered by a tarpaulin or other plastic, vinyl, rubber, cloth, or textile covering is considered to be visible.”

This has created a problem for Yarbor. He doesn’t have enough room in his garage to house all of the cars he’s working on, so he has to leave them out front. He says that some of his cars have been tagged already for this abandoned car infraction. What he doesn’t understand is why they are enforcing this now.

When asked for an on-camera interview about this subject, Cynthiana Town Board President Troy “Todd” Kennedy declined. He did say over the phone that they were enforcing this state statute to clean up the town.

It’s put Yarbor in a predicament. He says that is his cars continued to get targeted he may no longer have a business to run. There aren’t many businesses in town so he’s wondering why they would enforce this statute now.

Yarbor admits that it’s within the right of the town Marshall to enforce this. 44NEWS tried to get a hold of the Marshall but that call wasn’t returned. On the door of the Cynthiana Police Department is the Indiana Title Code that deals with abandoned vehicles.

It’s a problem that boils down to improving the aesthetic of the town while maybe stifling some business development.

Comments

comments