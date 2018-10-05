Cynthia Heights Unveils ‘Miss Piggie’ For Fall Fest Fundraiser

There’s something new at the Fall Festival.

Whether it’s barbecue or something sweet, people turn out to see what’s new and exciting all while supporting great causes.

Members of the Cynthia Heights PTA group tried something new, and they’re hoping it becomes a longtime hit for years to come.

Michelle Hogan and Kellie Clodfelter have been working months to come up with a perfect Fall Festival recipe.

After a number of meetings and discussion, they’re unveiling the Miss Piggie.

It’s a glazed donut from Donut Bank, and it’s sliced down the middle and topped with delicious barbecue.

Both moms say they’re hoping it’s a hit.

“It’s really cool. It’s a cool experience to see someone trying something they maybe wouldn’t try like the Miss Piggie, or maybe they’re on the fence about the Donut Bank sausage slider, and they try it, and they’re like, ‘oh this is amazing,’ we always react with, ‘come back and send your friends.’ So, it’s fun,” Kellie Clodfelter said.

Clodfelter wants to remind people it’s all for a great cause.

“We’re actually putting in a playground. I think we’ve funding 95 percent of it. It’s going to be like an American Ninja-style Warrior playground. We also have a celebration of reading. It helps the kids love reading. It’s this all-day celebration, the kids look forward to it. They earn book bucks all year long, and it’s just amazing,” Clodfelter said.

Both moms say the months of prep work and planning are well worth it.

“And, so we’ve done this long enough that we will recognize the faces, and they’ll say, ‘hey, I’m back to get this specific menu item.’ That feels really good,” Michelle Hogan said.

Michelle Hogan said they hope the Miss Piggie becomes a Fall-Fest favorite with one goal in mind.

“Just trying to make it the most successful year possible, that’s our goal, just trying to increase the profits as much as possible and benefit the school,” Hogan said.

According to both moms, the new playground at Cynthia Heights broke ground a week before the Fall Festival, and it should wrap up in the next couple weeks.

