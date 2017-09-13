Home Indiana Cyber Security Experts Provide Tips Amidst Equifax Breach September 13th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Equifax breach has left nearly half the US population’s personal information like addresses and social security numbers at risk. Many Americans don’t even know if they’re affect so what can you do to protect yourself?

Business analysts say people who feel their information is sat risk can freeze their credit file at each of the three credit reporting agencies. You’ll have to unfreeze your account if you want to apply for a loan.

The extra steps could keep criminals from cracking your accounts. Cyber security experts say the information exposed in the Equifax breach puts millions at risk of identity theft.

“That means you check your credit reports. You look at your credit scores to make sure they don’t take an unexplained drop. You check your accounts, your bank and CC accounts to make sure every transaction you see is yours,” says Cyber Security Expert Adam Levin.

Equifax is offering one year of free credit monitoring, which after public outcry, no longer requires consumers to give up certain rights in order to join.



