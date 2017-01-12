CVS Now Selling Generic Version of EpiPen for $110

CVS Pharmacies across the country are now selling a generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen, at a much lower cost than the name brand drug. The moves comes just a couple months after the maker of the life-saving allergy medication was discussed in Congress due to its rising cost.

CVS will charge $110 for a two-pack of the generic version of AdrenaClick.

Name brand EpiPens can run more than $600.

For more information on the new medication, click here:

CVS EpiPen Generic Alternative

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments