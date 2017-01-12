CVS Now Selling Generic Version of EpiPen for $110
CVS Pharmacies across the country are now selling a generic version of Mylan’s EpiPen, at a much lower cost than the name brand drug. The moves comes just a couple months after the maker of the life-saving allergy medication was discussed in Congress due to its rising cost.
CVS will charge $110 for a two-pack of the generic version of AdrenaClick.
Name brand EpiPens can run more than $600.
