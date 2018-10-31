44News | Evansville, IN

CVS Launches Pilot Membership Program

October 31st, 2018 Indiana

CVS rolls out a pilot program that offers free delivery of prescription drugs and other perks. The new membership program is called Carepass and it’s being tested in Boston.

It costs $48 a year for free delivery on most prescriptions and online purchases. Carepass also bundles prescription drug delivery with every-day items.

It also includes a 20 percent discount on all CVS brands. The company is hoping to rival Amazon which acquired online pharmacy start-up pullback this year.

