CVS Launches Pilot Membership Program

CVS rolls out a pilot program that offers free delivery of prescription drugs and other perks. The new membership program is called Carepass and it’s being tested in Boston.

It costs $48 a year for free delivery on most prescriptions and online purchases. Carepass also bundles prescription drug delivery with every-day items.

It also includes a 20 percent discount on all CVS brands. The company is hoping to rival Amazon which acquired online pharmacy start-up pullback this year.

