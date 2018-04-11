Home Indiana CVS Health Launches Program to Combat Rising Drug Prices April 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

CVS Health launches a tool to allow its pharmacies to help customers tackle the soaring cost of drugs. It lets them compare prices of medicines. The tool is called the RX Savings Finder.

It will allow the company’s retail pharmacies to find the cheapest option for patients based on their insurance plan.

United health group promised last month to pass on pharmacy discounts to customers while filling prescriptions through retail pharmacies and home delivery services.

CVS Health is in the process of buying health insurer Aetna for $69 billion.

