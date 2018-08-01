Home Kentucky CVB Vote To Stay At Current Location August 1st, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky’s open meetings law allows public agencies to hold private meetings to discuss the future sale or acquisition of property. However, this was not a sale. The Convention & Visitors Board was looking to relocate its offices, and that meant they were required to vote publicly.

“Financially, the city had approached the CVB about potentially relocating to that newer facility because of its location, being close to some of the hotels and the convention center,” says Tim Ross CVB board member.

After discussing the pros and cons of possibly moving to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, board members voted to stay in the bureau’s current building on East 2nd Street.

“A positive for us staying is you know we own the building its paid off so that would be a huge positive on staying here,” says Dave Kirk CVB Destination Management Director.

Only one person voted to move.

“I’m not necessarily opposed to staying here, but in some of our discussions, the idea was that I would like to continue the conversation to say ‘is it still in the best interest?’ Maybe we can still be a good partner and work on some more details,” says Ross.

Even though the private vote was four to one, they had to vote Wednesday again in a public forum. Today’s vote was also four to one, so the Owensboro Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau will be staying put.

Comments

comments