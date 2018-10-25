Cute Couples’ Costumes on the Cheap!

If you and your boo (see what I did there?) are looking for costume ideas, I’ve got you covered.

Picking out matching costumes can be incredibly pricey, which is why I’ve put together my favorite affordable ideas.

These costumes can be recreated with items from your own closet or with a little bit of crafting, or a few dollars.

Save tons of money this year while still being creative!

Here are four ideas for couples costumes on the cheap:





Leap over tall buildings in a single bound, but don’t spend more than $20 for this idea.

For about $14, snag a Superman shield tee and put it under your suit.

Grab a pair of cheap, fake glasses, and you’ve got Superman!

For his love, Lois Lane, all you need is a smart business outfit, a notebook, and I made this “Daily Planet” press badge, and just affixed it to an old lanyard.

Total cost for this couples’ costume?

Sixteen dollars…and some change.

Oh, my hero!

Fly away together with this next idea.

Pick up a pair of plastic pilot wings and pin it to your suit.

I found this hat at Knick Knackery for $12.99.

And voila!

You’re a pilot.

You can’t fly the friendly skies alone, so ladies…this costume didn’t cost me a dime.

Grab a dress, pencil if you have one, knot your scarf into a rose choker, put your hair up real tight, and you’ve joined the team as a flight attendant.

Damage to your wallet?

A whopping $15!

Coffee?

Tea?

Water?

This 3rd look is inspired by a popular board game.

Choose any of the characters.

I chose Mr. Green because, weirdly enough, there are a lot of green jackets at Goodwill.

And Miss Scarlet because every girl has a red dress.

As for weapons?

I have a candlestick, and a wrench, already.

Boom.

Total cost?

Less than $6!

We all love a good excuse to dress up…

And what girl didn’t play “beauty queen” as a kid?

Guys, throw on a nice suit, I found this fake microphone for $2.49 at State Line Gifts.

And you’re the announcer!

And this year’s Miss America is…

Ladies, wear your favorite gown, and score a crown and sash for about $22, and you’re done!

This look is stunning and simple, and about $20.

Hopefully he won’t announce the wrong name.

What was your favorite look?

Will you dress up as a couple this year?

